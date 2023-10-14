This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 8°C with sunny conditions.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
The sun will continue to shine, making for a pleasant day overall.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be slightly cooler at 6°C.
Despite the drop in temperature, the sun will still be out.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 7°C.
However, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells.
For the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of sun and clouds.
The temperature will fluctuate between a cool 5°C and a slightly warmer 7°C.
Overall, the conditions will remain dry and cool.
So, keep your jackets handy and enjoy the crisp autumn air.
This article was automatically generated