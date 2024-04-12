This morning in Abergavenny, we're expecting a warm start to the day with temperatures around 11°C.
There's no chance of rain, so it's going to be a dry morning.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a comfortable 14°C.
It will remain dry, but we'll see a mix of sun and clouds.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today with temperatures around 11°C.
However, it will be a bit cloudier compared to today.
By the afternoon, the temperature will stay constant at 11°C.
It will be sunny, making for a pleasant day overall.
As we look ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will be fairly steady at 7°C.
We can expect sunny conditions throughout the week.
So, it's going to be a good week weather-wise in Abergavenny.
Enjoy the sunny spells and make the most of the dry conditions.
This article was automatically generated