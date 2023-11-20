This morning in Abergavenny, expect a mix of sun and clouds.
The temperature will be around 9°C.
There's no chance of rain, so you can leave your umbrella at home.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C.
The sun will still be peeking through the clouds, but there's no need to worry about any showers.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will be a bit cooler with temperatures around 7°C.
It will be quite cloudy, so don't expect much sunshine.
By the afternoon, the temperature will increase slightly to 8°C.
The clouds will stick around, but again, there's no rain in the forecast.
As for the next few days, temperatures will remain fairly consistent, hovering around 10°C.
The trend of cloudy skies will continue, so don't expect much change in the near future.
This article was automatically generated