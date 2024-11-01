This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 15°C.
In the afternoon, there will be moderate rain nearby, and the maximum temperature will reach 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be cooler compared to today, starting sunny with a temperature of 9°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain sunny with a slight increase in temperature to 10°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be sunny throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 10°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows sunny weather with temperatures gradually rising.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 12°C.
