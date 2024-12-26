This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a temperature of 10°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain at 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells, maintaining a temperature of 10°C.
By the afternoon, it will be sunny with the temperature holding steady at 10°C.
Overall, tomorrow will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 10°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of sunny and cloudy spells.
The minimum temperature will be around 5°C, while the maximum will reach up to 10°C.
