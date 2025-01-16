This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a morning temperature of 8°C.
In the afternoon, it will turn to mist with the maximum temperature reaching 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to fog, cooling down to 7°C, contrasting today's sunny start.
The afternoon will continue with mist, slightly cooler at a maximum of 8°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of sunny mornings with clear skies and temperatures starting at 1°C, gradually warming up to 6°C by the afternoon.
The weather will then transition to cloudy with sunny spells, with temperatures slightly increasing to a maximum of 7°C.
Following this, scattered showers are expected, with temperatures peaking at 9°C.
This article was automatically generated