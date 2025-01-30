This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a morning temperature of 6°C.
In the afternoon, the skies will remain clear, reaching a maximum temperature of 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will cool down a bit, starting overcast with a temperature of 4°C.
The afternoon will bring mist with a steady temperature of 4°C throughout.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and mistier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 4°C to 4°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures fluctuating around 6°C.
Morning temperatures will start at 0°C, gradually warming up to daytime highs of 6°C.
This article was automatically generated