This morning in Abergavenny, it's sunny with a temperature of 9°C.
In the afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and the temperature will remain at 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be sunnier compared to today, starting at 11°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature slightly increasing to 12°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be sunnier with a maximum temperature of 12°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of overcast and partly cloudy conditions.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of 5°C to a maximum of 11°C.
This article was automatically generated