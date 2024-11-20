This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a temperature of 3°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 3°C.
Tomorrow morning, conditions will be sunny with a temperature of 2°C, slightly cooler compared to today.
By the afternoon, the sky will become overcast, and the temperature will hold steady at 2°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler with sunny spells in the morning turning to overcast conditions by the afternoon, ranging from 2°C to 2°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a significant change.
Temperatures will vary, starting from 5°C and reaching up to 15°C.
Moderate rain will become more frequent, transitioning to heavy rain with temperatures peaking at 15°C.
This period will also see a noticeable increase in wind speed, emphasizing the shift towards more unsettled conditions.
