This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a morning temperature of 4°C.
In the afternoon, it remains sunny with a maximum temperature of 4°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a cooler feel compared to today.
By the afternoon, light freezing rain will be present, making it slightly warmer than the morning at 2°C.
Overall, tomorrow will experience a cool and overcast day with temperatures ranging from 1°C to 2°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of cloudy with sunny spells and clear conditions.
Temperatures will vary, starting from 0°C in the early hours and gradually increasing to a maximum of 7°C.
This period will also see misty conditions, especially in the mornings, with temperatures around 2°C to 3°C, before reaching up to 7°C by the afternoon.
