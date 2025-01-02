This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a morning temperature of 3°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature rising slightly to 4°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will continue to be sunny, starting at 4°C.
However, the afternoon will see a change, becoming cloudy with sunny spells and maintaining the temperature at 4°C.
The weather conditions for tomorrow will fluctuate from sunny in the morning to cloudy with sunny spells in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 4°C in the morning to 4°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a variety of weather conditions.
There will be a period of heavy snow with temperatures around 1°C.
Following this, patchy rain nearby is expected, with temperatures reaching up to 10°C.
Finally, the weather will shift back to light snow and patchy rain nearby, with temperatures cooling down to 5°C.
The general trend indicates a mix of snow, rain, and cloudy conditions with temperatures ranging from 1°C to 10°C.
