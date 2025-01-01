This morning in Abergavenny, expect light rain with a temperature of 11°C.
The afternoon will bring cloudy skies with sunny spells and a cooler temperature of 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny conditions, starting cooler at 3°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature holding steady at 3°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be significantly sunnier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 3°C to 3°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates sunny weather with temperatures moving from a cool -1°C in the early hours to a maximum of 4°C.
Following this, expect a change to cloudy conditions with light snow and temperatures hovering around 0°C to 1°C.
Finally, the weather will transition to moderate or heavy freezing rain, maintaining a consistent temperature of 0°C throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated