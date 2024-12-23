SYNERGY Choir wrapped up an eventful and successful year in style, following a packed Christmas concert alongside Newport Female Choir Allegra at St. Michael's Church on Saturday, December 14. The celebration continued with a lively end-of-year party at the barn behind Regency 59 Restaurant on Cross Street.
However, Synergy is no ordinary choir—it boasts a Curry Club, affectionately known as "Synners Dinners." This group of curry enthusiasts meets monthly, exploring the many curry houses in Abergavenny and the surrounding area. In 2024, armed with centuries of combined curry-eating experience, the Synners sampled every Asian-style curry on offer within the region—some establishments even received repeat visits.
To celebrate their culinary adventures, the Synners created a new accolade: The Golden Naan. This award honours the restaurant deemed to serve the finest curry. The inaugural winner was Regency 59, where proprietor Raj (second from left) and his team proudly accepted the trophy, presented by Synergy's Vice Chairman and self-proclaimed curry connoisseur, Richard Griffiths (far right).
Synergy plans to make The Golden Naan an annual tradition, with visits to local curry houses already on the agenda for 2025. Could your favourite restaurant be the next winner? Keep an eye out for the Synners on their next spicy quest!
The concert marks the end of an epic year for the local choir. Their top highlight for Synergy was claiming the Best Small Choir title at the prestigious Cornish International Male Voice Choir Festival in Truro Cathedral. The competition, the largest of its kind in Europe, saw Synergy come out on top with an impressive 89 points.
This victory marks the third time the choir has won the award, following previous wins in 2011 and 2013. Under the direction of talented musical director Owen McCarthy, Synergy’s success continues to grow.