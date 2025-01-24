This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 8°C.

In the afternoon, it will remain sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 6°C.

Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a slight drop in temperature to 5°C.

By the afternoon, the sun will make a return, maintaining the temperature at 5°C.

Overall, the day will experience a slight decrease in temperature compared to today, ranging from 5°C to 5°C.

Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see moderate rain with temperatures fluctuating around 7°C.

The general trend indicates a continuation of cool and wet conditions.

Minimum temperatures will hover around 2°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 7°C.

This article was automatically generated