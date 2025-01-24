This morning in Abergavenny, the weather will be sunny with a morning temperature of 8°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain sunny, reaching a maximum temperature of 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to overcast with a slight drop in temperature to 5°C.
By the afternoon, the sun will make a return, maintaining the temperature at 5°C.
Overall, the day will experience a slight decrease in temperature compared to today, ranging from 5°C to 5°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see moderate rain with temperatures fluctuating around 7°C.
The general trend indicates a continuation of cool and wet conditions.
Minimum temperatures will hover around 2°C, while maximum temperatures will reach up to 7°C.
This article was automatically generated