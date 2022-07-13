Sun shines to welcome back town’s Pride Day

IT was a day to shine - and the sun played its part as Abergavenny Pride Day made a welcome return on Saturday, July 16 after a two-year enforced break for the pandemic.

St Mary’s Priory, surrounding grounds and businesses turned rainbow bright in celebration of Monmouthshire’s LGBTQ+ community, friends, families and supporters.

One of the event’s organisers, Elaine McCulloch stated: ‘‘Never have I felt so proud to see so many happy smiling faces, with so many people feeling comfortable to be themselves!

‘‘Most importantly we showed what an amazing community we have in Abergavenny - from last minute security stand-ins and wonderful volunteers, to local sponsors Griffiths and SRP Cleaning Services Ltd who were both incredibly supportive, and from wonderful stallholders and artists to other local businesses who donated to our raffle and helped bring Pride to our town, we are so grateful.

‘‘Everyone working together helped make the day a great success and enabled a few more people to be comfortable just being who they are.