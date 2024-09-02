Foster Wales Monmouthshire celebrated the contribution of foster carers with a Summer Picnic at Mardy Park, Abergavenny.
Foster carers play a vital part in helping ensure local children and young people stay in their community, close to the people and places that matter to them.
The Summer Picnic was an opportunity for Foster Wales Monmouthshire officers to thank them for all the support foster carers provide and for foster carers from across the county and borders to network and share their experiences.
Along with an opportunity to connect with other foster carers, the families enjoyed an afternoon of music and activities and a buffet picnic at Mardy Park.
Monmouthshire County Council's not-for-profit fostering team focuses on finding the right home for a child or young person with the aim of keeping them close to familiar surroundings.
The team is looking to hear from people from a wide range of backgrounds who can offer a home to children and young people of all ages and needs. People who can look after teenagers, sibling groups or children with additional needs are urged to get in touch.
- your own dedicated social worker
- access to a wide variety of training as well as a buddying and mentoring system
- regular support groups
- access to our psychology and therapy service
- out of hours support
- fees and allowances to cover your costs
- access to a range of other benefits such as 30% Council Tax subsidy, free swimming in MCC pools and much more!
Monmouthshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said: "We are always in need of more and more foster carers to join the amazing team of foster carers we have already in our county. You could make a real difference to someone's life by being a foster carer. If you can provide a home on a short or long-term basis, don't hesitate to contact our officers today."