Sugarloaf Catering are on a high as they have walked away as the 'Best Caterer' at this year's Food Awards Wales.
Monday, June 26, marked an important night for individuals and businesses within the food industry, as nominees gathered for the award ceremony.
Held at The Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel, the Food Awards Wales work to recognise and reward the talent and hard work of the Welsh food industry.
The winners were selected based on the votes of the public, who nominated their favourite establishments across various categories, including Restaurant of the Year, Gastro Pub of the Year, Chef of the Year and Best Street Food amongst others.
A spokesperson for The Food Awards Wales 2023 said: “We received an overwhelming response from the public, who nominated some fantastic establishments across the region.
“These awards are a testament to the passion and dedication of the country’s food industry, and the hard work of those who provide exceptional culinary experiences to their customers. The winners should be proud of their achievement, as they represent the very best of the Welsh food scene, and are a true reflection of the quality and diversity of the industry.
“Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists, who have demonstrated excellence in their respective categories.”
A spokesperson from Sugarloaf Catering, said: "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to have been awarded Best Caterer at the Food Award Wales!
"This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our incredible team at Sugarloaf Catering. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Food Awards Wales for this prestigious honour.
"We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to our valued clients for their trust and support, as well as our fantastic staff for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences.
"This award motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in catering and serving up unforgettable moments for our clients. Cheers to everyone who has been part of our journey!"