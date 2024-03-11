Friends of the Brecon Beacons were delighted to attend a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act in Wales, the act that led to the creation of 3 National Parks and 5 National Landscapes. Entitled “Celebrating Welsh Designated Landscapes” the Senedd event was hosted by the Campaign for National Parks. The aim was to bring together those who are working towards a positive future for all our National Parks and designated landscapes.