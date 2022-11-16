Several people nominated Dante for The Sir Terry Wogan Young Fundraiser Award after they were impressed by the creativity of his challenge and finding out about his own personal challenges over the years. From his nominations, Children in Need shortlisted him, astounded his achievement. Eventually he went from a shortlist of six down to the last three. After making the final shortlist, he was interviewed by Michael Ball on his Sunday Children in Need Special where he chatted to all of the shortlisted nominees, as well as BBC Radio Wales.