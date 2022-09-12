Sue Ryder shop pilots new range
National healthcare charity Sue Ryder is now stocking environmentally friendly paint range, Frenchic, with the charity’s Abergavenny shop chosen as one of the stores to pilot the new product.
The Abergavenny Sue Ryder store can be found on Nevill Street, and it is hoped that members of the local community will try their hand at DIY and upcycling with this new product.
In addition to the wide range of pre-loved clothing, bric-a-brac and small items of furniture, the shop will now stock a number of ranges from the popular paint brand, including Lazy, Alfresco and Artisan.
DIYers on TikTok and Instagram have shown just how much can be done with one tin, from transforming your front door, giving a new lease of life to some old furniture and even children’s toys, as it is certified toy safe and has virtually no odour.
Shop manager, Caroline Marshall, is excited for the range to launch saying: “In addition to our pre-loved items, we are thrilled to have been selected to have these products in our shop.
“Lots of people have experimented with DIY over the last couple of years, so being able to offer it on the local communities’ doorstep, rather than just online, is a real privilege. I can’t wait to see what creations our customers make!”
Sue Ryder is trialling the Frenchic range in a small number of its shops, with the hope to expand across more locations in the UK following a successful pilot.
Products include Alfresco Dazzle Me, Lazy Hornblower and Tuff Top Coat and prices start from just 95p.
