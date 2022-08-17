Successful fun day raises hundreds of pounds for charity
A charity fun day organised in memory of a Crickhowell man who took his own life last year has managed to raise nearly £2,000 for a mental health charity.
Rachel Carter organised the fun day at Crickhowell Football Club in memory of her son Robert Davies who died aged 33 on November 30 2021.
The fun day took place on Sunday July 24, with all proceeds from the day being donated to Papyrus UK a mental health charity dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and well-being in young people.
The event at Crickhowell Football Club included a Boys versus Girls charity football match, as well as a bouncy castle and face painting for kids.
With raffle prizes and food available, the event proved to be a great success with many of Robert’s friends and families able to come together to remember him and celebrate his life.
From donations received on the day along with an online fundraising page, a total of £1,838 was raised for Papyrus UK.
The event proved so successful that Rachel now hopes to make the fun day an annual event.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Rachel Carter said: “We couldn’t have wished for better day, the weather stayed good and everyone had such a great day enjoying themselves with a number of fun activities. Most importantly we managed to raise a great total on the day to go with our online donations.
“I would like to thank everyone wholeheartedly for their kind and generous donations, it is so appreciated by everyone involved and will make a massive difference to so many people’s lives.
“I’m absolutely delighted with how this event has gone and hopefully we will be able to do something even bigger next year.”
