The annual Rotary Walk the Canal event was a roaring success, with dedicated participants raising over £3,000 in sponsor donations for Cancer Research Wales and other local worthy causes.
On Sunday, May 12, seventy-five people set out for a walk along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
There were five start points along the canal, including: LLangattock, Gilwern, Llanfoist, Pontymoile Basic and Five Locks Cwmbran, with the final destination being Goytre Wharf.
Walkers of all ages basked in the warm sunshine as many exchanged stories and memories of the loved ones, for whom they were walking in tribute to.
As the participants reached the finishing point, they were rewarded with a certificate for completing the event, in addition to a medal and ribbon.
Awaiting them at the Wharf was a barbecue provided by Penelope's Cafe, and live music by Choir for Good with some easy listening music by Robert Parker on Sax and Ken Lewis on Trumpet. The glorious May weather made the day complete and a great time was had by one and all.
The event was a culmination of the dedication and collaboration of five Rotary Clubs based in Abergavenny, Crickhowell, Henllys, Pontypool and Cwmbran Vale.
Mary Adams the District Governor of Rotary in Southern Wales said: "What the five Rotary Clubs working together achieved by this event was amazing. I was so pleased to be able to come over from West Wales to support the Rotary Clubs of Crickhowell, Abergavenny, Cwmbran Vale, Henllys and Pontypool at this event.
"This sort of collaboration between Rotary Clubs is a very good model for others to follow, and I look forward to next year's event."
This marks the event’s second year in action. Last year the five Rotary Clubs laid some strong foundations for an annual event, with over 100 people taking part to raise £3,200 for Blood Bikes Wales.
This year, 75% of the total raised has gone to Cancer Research Wales and 25% to other charitable causes.
If you would like to contribute, head to Walk the Canal’s gofundme page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/walk-the-canal-for-cancer-research-wales, which is still open to donations.