Crickhowell High School students smashed results day, with the school seeing some of its strongest results, with many individual success stories.
Students demonstrated their unwavering commitment, resilience and passion for their learning to achieve academic excellence and personal bests.
Just under one hundred students have sat A2 and BTEC qualifications this year, in more than thirty subjects. Over 44% of all grades awarded are at A*-A, 86% of grades awarded are at A*-C and 99.5% of grades awarded are A* - E.
Nearly all students have secured their first or insurance place at University, and many are celebrating acceptance on to prestigious scholarships and apprenticeship schemes.
The range of Universities and courses include: Law and French at Oxford University, Mathematics at Bristol University, English at York University, Pharmacology at Keele, Agriculture at the Royal Agricultural University, Law at Cardiff University, Adult Nursing at the University of South Wales, Aerospace Engineering at Surrey University, Sports and Exercise Science at Bath University, Computer Science at Aberystwyth University, Business Management and Economics at Loughborough University, and apprenticeships in Media and Public Services.
Results for the Year 12 students are also highly celebrated. They have set a strong foundation and remarkable promise for the next academic year ahead, as they progress into Year 13.
Head Teacher, Claire Jones said: "This year’s results and overall success of our students reflects the essence of our school – ‘Excellence through Endeavour’. We combine academic quality with character development, nurturing well-rounded individuals.
"Heartfelt thanks are shared with our dedicated teaching staff, support staff, parents/carers and Governing Body who have collaborated effectively to make this all possible for our fantastic young people.
"We are confident that our students will go on to make their mark on the world. For those who are leaving us, we look forward to keeping in touch and hearing about their future successes. We know their potentials know no bounds and we wish them all the very best."