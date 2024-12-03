TEMPORARY changes to stroke services in Gwent to treat patients at just the Grange Hospital and Ystrad Mynach will continue for another year.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board agreed in July last year services should be consolidated, with Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr the only stroke rehabilitation site in Gwent since November 2023.
The specialist Hyper Acute Stroke Unit is based at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.
Following the planned one year review since implementation the board has backed extending the temporary arrangements for a further 12 months while a long-term strategy is agreed.
A report for the board’s November meeting however staffing the unit still remains a challenge while therapy staff on wards remain 50 per cent below national guidance, as per a 2022 therapy review it commissioned.
The review however found services have improved with the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme reported, for April to June 2024, a significant improvement The board’s ‘D’ grade improved to a ‘C’ with better scanning, and discharge processes.
The length of time patients stay in hospital has reduced, while the review found further improvement in January this year and “particular improvements in April and a sustained improvement over recent months”.
Weaknesses include challenges to identify and transfer stroke patients admitted to the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall and limited Neurology input at Ystrad Fawr.
Poor public transport links to Ystrady Mynach for visiting relatives were also highlighted.
When the original decision was taken it was feared there would be less beds available for patients from Caerphilly borough and they would be “displaced” to the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall but this has been lower than anticipated.
The changes have saved the board around £1.6 million, mainly through a reduction in variable pay for nurses, that includes covering for vacancies or maternity leave, and reduced locum hours.