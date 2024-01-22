The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Jocelyn is set to hit Wales, just days after experiencing the effects of Storm Isha.
A spell of strong winds associated with the storm is expected to last from midday on Tuesday, January 23 to 3pm on Wednesday, January 24.
Peak gusts of 45-55mph are likely, which could lead to public transport having delayed journey times.
There is a possibility of flying debris and trees potentially falling, which could cause road closures.
The Met Office's warning impact matrix for the yellow weather warning. (Met Office)