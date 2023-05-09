Further restrictions aimed at preventing disorder at Abergavenny’s Bailey Park were extended to cover the overnight period into this morning The Section 60 order granted to police officers gave them the right to stop and search individuals in Bailey Park and Fairfield car park without having reasonable grounds
What is a Section 60?
A Section 60 is a power given by an Inspector or above which allows police officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area without needing to have reasonable grounds. It is granted under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
Following reports of violent disorder in this area on Saturday, May 6, police said they were introducing these additional powers to prevent further disorder.
The Section 60 was put in place from 6pm on Monday, May 8, until 7am this morning (Tuesday).
Superintendent Mike Richards said he is aware these measures can seem concerning. “We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to residents, however, the use of these powers is carefully considered and only authorised when it is proportionate and necessary,” he said .
"These powers have been temporarily implemented following reports of violent disorder in the area.
"We have increased the number of patrols and officers in the local area, if you have any concerns please talk to them. We do not believe there is any threat to the local community."