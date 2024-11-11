A DEDICATED nurse from Abergavenny has been honoured for her work ensuring people reaching the end of their lives are treated with dignity and respect now and in the future.
Stephanie Thomas won a silver award for the Excellence in Palliative and End-of-life Care Award - sponsored by Hallmark Luxury Care Homes - at the 2024 Wales Care Awards for passing on her passion for palliative care.
She is training a cohort of nurses to provide exceptional end of life care at St Davids Hospice Care in Newport.
This year’s presentation ceremony, sponsored by Ontex Healthcare, was held at Holland House, Cardiff, hosted by radio and TV presenter Jason Mohammad.
“I’m thrilled,” said Stephanie. “Palliative care can be a challenging, emotional but rewarding role, supporting patients and families at such a difficult and emotional time in their lives.
Stephanie started her nursing career at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny and spent 20 years there progressing to a ward sister. Her role was busy, and she found the most rewarding part of her role was caring for patients with a palliative diagnosis.
“While I was there, many years ago now, I noticed there was a significant difference in the treatment of terminal cancer patients and patients facing the end of their life as a result of other non- cancer conditions, such as heart failure etc.
“For example, while one cancer patient was given a dignified and respectful passing , sadly at the same time a patient with heart failure was experiencing pain and distress.”
“At that time, I realised I wanted to ensure that any patient entering the end of their lives received the same respectful, dignified and comfortable end of life care. This made me look for opportunities to work in palliative care.”
Initially after securing a secondment in Palliative Care for maternity cover within the hospital, Stephanie moved into a permanent role with St David’s Hospice Care, where she has been since 2004.
There she helped to improve care for all patients and their families, working to develop standards and policies that delivered on her ambition to offer every patient and every family dignity throughout their journey.
“It can be very challenging, and you have to be prepared to be led by the patient and try to support them through their choices even if you feel they are not always the right choices. You need to be realistic, and honest and do whatever you can for them, to help support them through their journey” she said.
“I remember one patient I cared for in the hospital who had a diagnosis of a brain tumour and only had his wife at home to look after him. He was adamant he wanted to go home for his final days.
“There were professionals who thought there were too many risks and his wife wouldn’t cope with him. But we did make it happen, and he died at home with his wife a few weeks later.
“If we hadn’t tried we could have left his wife with regrets and a more difficult bereavement. We only have one chance to get it right.”
And that underpins Stephanie’s success - and the lessons she tries to pass on to the new nurses entering palliative care.
“Years ago there were several palliative care nurses, now there are far fewer,” she said. “We have a lot of new band 5 nurses coming in who have nursing experience but need education and training on supporting palliative care patients and their families.
“When we are interviewing we can usually tell straight away if someone is right for the role. Communication and a caring, kind and empathic nature is essential.
“When we interview I am always looking for nurses who I would feel happy looking after a member of my own family.
“Working in palliative care is challenging and our staff need to be resilient to ensure they can cope with the stress of the role. Clinical supervision is offered and all staff are aware support is always available right up to the Chief executive who has an open door policy for all staff.
“Our training for future Clinical Nurse Specialists is important because we want to keep up the high standards that we have achieved at St Davids Hospice. I’ve been doing this for 24 years and will be 60 this year. It’s important to share my knowledge and nurture and grow the next generation of Specialist Nurses.
“I feel my role is to ensure the nurses are prepared and ready to deliver a high standard of end-of-life care heading towards the next century, and I’m proud to say we are achieving that.”
Mario Kreft, chairman of Care Forum Wales, said the standard of entries was extremely high.
He added : “There are only winners here tonight so it is only fitting that the finalists will receive a gold, silver or bronze Wales Care Award.
“I trust that they will continue to inspire those around them as role models and encourage others to aspire to even greater heights and in the months and years to come.
“This awards ceremony is our opportunity to pay tribute and to celebrate the talent and commitment that is improving the quality of life for thousands and thousands of people throughout Wales. We take our hats off to them.”