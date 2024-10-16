This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with light rain and a morning temperature of 16°C.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain with the temperature remaining at 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly cooler with scattered showers nearby and a temperature of 15°C.
The afternoon will continue to see scattered showers nearby with the temperature holding steady at 15°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a cool day with scattered showers and temperatures ranging from 15°C to 15°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will feature moderate rain with temperatures around 15°C.
Minimum and maximum temperatures will fluctuate slightly, but the dominant condition will be moderate rain.
This article was automatically generated