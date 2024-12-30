Fraud has risen by 16% since 2023, according to data from the BBC. With the new year in full swing, scammers will look for new ways to exploit unsuspecting victims.
Fortunately, Stepan Solovev, CEO & Co-founder of SOAX, has shared five common scams and how to avoid falling prey to them this year.
1. Double-check before scanning fake QR codes
Shopping centers are a cornerstone of the new year, but they’re also a playground for criminals, as the public can be tricked into scanning counterfeit QR codes.
QR codes offer quick access to menus, event schedules, and more. However, it is easy to create fake codes that redirect users to malicious websites designed to steal personal information.
To stay safe, always verify the authenticity of a QR code before scanning. People can also closely examine the code itself and avoid ones printed on flimsy materials.
2. Think twice before joining public Wi-Fi
January shopping is a mammoth task that takes most of the day. While in shopping centers, people might be tempted to join public Wi-Fi networks, but these can be unsecure and leave users vulnerable to hackers.
According to Norton, public networks are unencrypted and transmit data in plain text. As such, criminals on the same network can intercept sensitive information, such as passwords, banking details, or personal data.
Before joining any public Wi-Fi, people should confirm its legitimacy with staff and consider using a virtual private network (VPN). If they need to access sensitive accounts while out, using mobile data might be a better idea instead.
3. Be aware of fake gift cards and shipping emails
According to AAG IT Services, criminals send 3.4 billion phishing emails per day. Scam emails are disguised as well-known retailers and delivery services and include links to fraudulent websites.
To avoid being scammed, be cautious when opening unsolicited emails, especially ones that include gift cards or are requesting payment for undelivered packages. Instead, visit the retailer's official website to confirm any information.
4. Be vigilant about unexpected deliveries
With online shopping becoming increasingly convenient, scammers will often deliver packages with fake QR codes. These codes may claim to offer tracking updates, but more often than not they will lead to harmful websites.
Avoid being scammed by inspecting all packaging carefully and remember that legitimate businesses will not require customers to scan a QR code for further action. However, if people are still unsure, they should contact the delivery service directly.
5. Create safe words with friends and family
Impersonation scams cost victims greatly. These happen when a scammer poses as a friend or family member in distress to request money, often through WhatsApp, text messages, or social media.
To make sure this doesn’t happen, people can create a safe word with friends and family. Then, if someone receives a suspicious message, it will be easier to confirm the sender’s identity and prevent fraud this new year.
By staying vigilant and following these tips, people will be better able to protect themselves and their loved ones in 2025.