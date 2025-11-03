The Welsh Ambulance Service is reminding people across Wales to celebrate safely this Bonfire Night as emergency crews prepare for one of the busiest evenings of the year.
Bonfire Night traditionally sees a sharp increase in calls to both 999 and NHS 111 Wales, with incidents ranging from firework-related injuries to burns and smoke inhalation.
Last year alone on Bonfire night, the Trust received 1,142 emergency 999 calls and a further 1,763 non-emergency calls to NHS 111 Wales over the course of that single 24 hour period.
Judith Bryce, Assistant Director of Operations for the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Bonfire Night is a high-pressure evening for all emergency services across Wales so we’re asking the public to take extra care, follow safety guidance, and help protect themselves, their families, and their communities.
“Many injuries, particularly burns, are preventable by following the Firework Code and taking simple precautions.
If you do suffer a burn, it’s important to act quickly and correctly.”
If you suffer a burn, follow these steps:
- Move the person away from the heat source.
- Cool the burn with cool or lukewarm water for 20 minutes but do not use ice, creams or greasy substances.
- Remove any clothing or jewellery near the burnt area, unless it is stuck to the skin.
- Keep the person warm using a blanket, but avoid contact with the burn.
- Cover the burn with cling film or a clean plastic bag.
- Use painkillers such as paracetamol or ibuprofen for pain relief.
- Visit the Burns and Scalds page on the NHS 111 Wales website for further advice.
- Only call 999 for serious or life-threatening emergencies.
Attend professional displays:
Where possible, attend organised and professionally managed firework events as they are safer than home displays.
For people with asthma:
- Carry your inhaler at all times.
- Make sure friends and family know what to do if your symptoms worsen.
- Stay upwind and at a safe distance from bonfires to reduce smoke inhalation.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a scarf to warm the air before breathing.
- Consider staying indoors if fireworks or smoke have previously triggered your symptoms.
- Visit the Asthma page on the NHS 111 Wales website for more guidance.
Respect emergency workers
The Welsh Ambulance Service is also urging the public to show respect and consideration for emergency workers this Bonfire Night.
Judith added: “We know that calls to emergency services increase significantly around Bonfire Night, with reports of injuries, anti-social behaviour, and unsupervised fires.
“Our crews might have to withdraw from a scene if their safety is at risk, which helps no one, least of all the patient.
“A split-second act of aggression can have lasting physical and emotional impacts on our staff so please work with us, not against us.
“Let’s make this Bonfire Night a memorable one for the right reasons by staying safe, acting responsibly, and looking out for one another.”
