Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, which cares for four different canals across Wales, is urging people to stay out of inland waters during the summer holidays.
Summer is one of the most popular times for people to visit Wales’ canals and rivers, and the Trust is expecting many of its waterways to be popular this year. However, 63% of all accidental UK drownings in 2023 occurred at inland waters such as canals, rivers, lakes, quarries and reservoirs and the charity wants people to enjoy the waterways safely. 83% of the accidental deaths in 2023 were male.
Locks and weirs are lovely places to spend time for gongoozling – watching boats go by – and listening to the calming sounds of the water. However, when the weather warms people sometimes get into difficulties after jumping into the canals and rivers to cool down. Locks are not swimming pools and have hidden ‘shelves’, called cills, which can seriously injure someone should they jump in, whilst weirs have strong currents which can pull even the strongest swimmers under the water.
Richard Joyce at Glandŵr Cymru, explains: “Spending time on or by one of our canals in Wales is a lovely way to spend a summer’s day and they are excellent places for families to explore during the warm weather. But it’s also important that people, especially children and teenagers, are aware of the dangers of cooling off by going for a dip. The consequences can be devastating.
“Inland waterways, like canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks, can look really inviting but you can’t tell what is below the surface. Even if you are familiar with a stretch of water, it doesn’t mean there aren’t risks. Everyone is welcome to the waterways this summer, but please keep to the waterside or take part in one of our paddleboarding sessions.”
However, if you do end up in the water and find yourself in difficulty, remember Float To Live:
- Tilt your head back with ears submerged
- Relax and try to control your breathing
- Use your hands to help you stay afloat
- It's OK if your legs sink, we all float differently
If you see someone in difficulty in the water, remember Call Tell Throw:
- CALL 999 to get help
- TELL the struggling person to Float on their back
- THROW the person something which floats, such as a life ring, a football or bottle.