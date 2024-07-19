Locks and weirs are lovely places to spend time for gongoozling – watching boats go by – and listening to the calming sounds of the water. However, when the weather warms people sometimes get into difficulties after jumping into the canals and rivers to cool down. Locks are not swimming pools and have hidden ‘shelves’, called cills, which can seriously injure someone should they jump in, whilst weirs have strong currents which can pull even the strongest swimmers under the water.