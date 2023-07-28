Residents were left confused on Tuesday, July 25 when a notice appeared on the shelter of the new Tesco Express bus stop stating it was closing.
The notice said: 'Bus Stop closed. Buses no longer stop here, please use Brecon Road Surgery or Pavilion bus stops. Sorry for any inconvenience.'
A spokesperson for Stagecoach South Wales has clarified that the notice was "put up in error last weekend and has now been removed."
They added: "The newly created bus stop outside Tesco on the A40 is now being served by all our services. A notice was put up on this bus stop in error last weekend. This has since been removed. We are in the process of adding this bus stop on our app and website. A flag and timetable will be added in the near future by Monmouthshire council."
The Stagecoach spokesperson clarified that the notice was meant for another bus stop. "The bus stop towards Abergavenny has now been removed by Monmouthshire council. We are unable to serve this bus stop, and alternatives would be either Brecon Road Surgery or the Pavilion bus stops.'"
A spokesperson from Monmouthshire County Council said: "The poster was displayed by Stagecoach South Wales in error. The Bus Stop has been fully operational for over two weeks.
"This project took six years to deliver, working in conjunction with SWTRA and Welsh Government. An online stop was considered the safest and most deliverable option.
"Monmouthshire County Council is pleased to report that the bus stop is being monitored, currently there are no reported delays to traffic caused by boarding/alighting passengers."