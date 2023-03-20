ABERGAVENNY Army Cadets were delighted to receive a generous donation of £1,000 from Abergavenny St.John’s Lodge.
This money has been used to buy a new standard which will be used on all parades, in particular Remembrance Sunday.
The donation has also enabled the cadets to have first aid equipment for use at local events such as the Abergavenny Steam Rally.
The cadets take part in these events as part of their Cadet In The Community programme and the new equipment will ensure all cadets and volunteers are fully trained to assist members of the public.
The detachment meets on Tuesdays between 7-9pm in their headquaters in Trinity Street.
Boys and girls aged between 12-18 are welcome to join.
Adults interested in helping will also be made very welcome, no experience is needed. To register an interest go to: [email protected]