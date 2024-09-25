As the rain continues, motorists are being reminded of the legal obligations and potential fines associated with driving in wet conditions. While adverse weather requires increased caution, many drivers are unaware that certain actions—such as splashing pedestrians—can result in significant penalties.
Splashing Pedestrians
Under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, deliberately driving through puddles to splash pedestrians is considered a public nuisance and can be classified as careless and inconsiderate driving. Offenders may face fines of up to £5,000 and receive penalty points on their licence.
"Many drivers don't realise that splashing pedestrians isn't just discourteous—it's illegal," says Majid Ismailzada, Marketing Director & Motoring Expert at GM Direct Hire. "Being aware of this can save you from hefty fines and legal trouble."
Other Rain-Related Offences
Driving Without Due Care and Attention: Failing to adjust your driving to wet conditions can lead to accidents. This offence carries penalties ranging from a £100 fine and 3 points to disqualification.
Defective Equipment: Worn tires and faulty windscreen wipers reduce vehicle safety in rain. Driving with defective equipment can result in fines and penalty points.
Inadequate Visibility: Not using headlights appropriately during reduced visibility can lead to fines.
Safety Tips for Wet Weather Driving
Reduce Speed: Wet roads decrease tire traction, increasing stopping distances.
Maintain Safe Distances: Keep a larger gap between you and the vehicle ahead.
Avoid Sudden Movements: Brake and steer gently to prevent skidding.
Check Vehicle Condition: Ensure tires, brakes, and wipers are in good working order.
Impact on Insurance
Accumulating penalty points not only affects your driving record but can also lead to increased insurance premiums. "Insurance companies view driving offences as indicators of risk," explains Ismailzada. "Staying compliant with traffic laws helps keep your insurance costs down."