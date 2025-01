A large selection of other gold coins also sold for four figure sums including two rare 1937 George VI gold sovereigns which made £2,700 and £2,600. Due to the abdication of Edward VIII the first George VI gold sovereigns were produced in a hurry in lower numbers than usual, making them a very scarce and desirable coin for collectors. Entries for Smiths June coin sale are invited from February onwards by appointment with the coin specialist Chris Budding.