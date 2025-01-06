The collectables section always manages to provide a stimulating time on the rostrum as buyers from around the world seek out items which they can easily track down using the online bidding platforms. A fun Sony Aibo Robot dog made £320 against a £150/£200 estimate whilst a collection of Action men and accessories sold for £210 against a £60/£80. Militaria sold predictably well with a Queen Victoria Boer War medal making £170 whilst a Japanese military sword made £660 against a £300/£500 estimate. Other collectables which also performed strongly included a selection of postcards, antique wooden jigsaw puzzles, antiquarian books and a good range of Victorian treen and copper items.