The old cooking utensils of a duo who founded a renowned burger chain just over the border in Herefordshire have now become museum artefacts.
The founders of ‘Beefy Boys’ will be speaking at the Abergavenny Food Festival this year, as Anthony Murphy and Christian Williams discuss the inclusion of innovative businesses on the street food scene.
But now they’re being recognised in their home county as three key items from their past are set to become museum artefacts at Hereford Museums and Galleries.
The collection will include a spatula and original Beefy Boys hat and worn during the team’s breakthrough at the 2014 World Burger Championships in Las Vegas, where they finished in second place. There will also be the medal from their 2024 return to the global stage in Indianapolis.
"This is a huge honour for us," said Anthony Murphy, one of the founders of The Beefy Boys.
"When we first started cooking burgers in our back gardens, we never imagined we'd be part of a museum exhibit. To be considered part of Hereford’s history is absolutely crazy."
“We’re absolutely delighted to be adding Beefy boys’ memorabilia to the collection for display once Hereford Museum & Art Gallery is redeveloped,” said Damian Etheraads, Head of Culture, Libraries, and Archives at Herefordshire Council.
“Their journey from backyard burgers to the world stage is one of Herefordshire’s greatest contemporary success stories, and it is bold, brilliant, and full of personality. It’s exactly the kind of story we want to celebrate in our new museum. These objects will sit proudly alongside others that capture the spirit, humour, and creativity of life in the county today and in the past.”
The artefacts will be on show once the museum reopens following its major redevelopment. Keep an eye out for the spatula that made it to Vegas, the hat that witnessed it all, and the medal that proves lightning can strike twice.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.