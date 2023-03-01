This is a unique opportunity to acquire an outstanding, beautifully presented and very spacious three-bedroom bungalow which has been tastefully extended and modernised to an extremely high standard.
The property, known as Callens Croft, is priced at £735,000.
The attractive layout produces bright and airy rooms throughout that benefit from this elevated aspect.
Set in the sought-after hamlet of St Maughans which is a short drive away on the West side of Monmouth with easy access to the major road networks and the renowned schools that draw so many here.
It benefits from having extensive and beautifully designed and landscaped, mature grounds and gardens at the front and the back.
It also has attractive paved sun terraces, raised flower beds and shrubs, an orchard area and parkland, having a variety of mature trees and shrubs and a wildlife pond in all totalling some 1.25 acres enjoying outstanding, far reaching countryside views.
The attractive gated entrance leads on to the driveway that leads back to the ample parking and turning area and its impressively spacious, detached, double garage and workshop constructed to match.
Beyond this is a vegetable and fruit growing area and more parking and storage areas.
The bungalow benefits from having a cavity walled construction with a rendered exterior with inset double-glazed uPVC windows and doors all set under a pitched concrete tiled roof and incorporates high levels of insulation.
Internal features include coved ceilings, panelled and part glazed doors and ample power and tv points and there are oil fired central heating with radiators throughout.
The property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large reception room.
There is a detached double garage with ample parking.
It has mains electric, water, oil fired central heating and septic tank drainage
The bugalow, Callens Croft is up for sale with Roscoe, Rogers & Knight of Agincourt, Monmouth.