The latest performance figures for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service showed they received over 40,000 during the most recent 12 month period, including over 1,000 deliberate wildfires.
Parts of the local landscape near Blaenavon, on Mynydd Garnclochdy, and Llangynidr Moors near Llangattock and Crickhowell, were decimated by fire during last summer’s extreme heatwave. It will take years for the land to be restored.
The Annual Performance Assessment (APA) shows how the service performed during 2025–2026, what progress was made and where further work is needed.
The APA looks back at the commitments made for the year from April 2025 to March 2026. It helps everyone understand how South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is working to keep communities safe, use its people and resources effectively, and prepare for changing risks across South Wales.
At a glance: 2025/2026 data shows SWFRS received: 40,160 emergency 999 calls; Responded to 18,072 incidents; Attended 6,177 fires, of which 4,386 were deliberate (including 1,163 deliberate wildfires and 56 deliberate residential fires); Responded to 1,003 road traffic collisions; Delivered 30,230 safety talks; Completed 19,341 home safety checks, and carried out 606 business fire safety audits
Publishing the APA, Chief Fire Officer Fin Monahan said: “This assessment shows the breadth of work delivered across the Service. From home safety checks, schools' engagement and fire safety audits to incident response, operational assurance, environmental sustainability, digital transformation and partnership working, our progress is the result of collective effort across every department, team, station and watch.
“I want to thank everyone across South Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their continued commitment and professionalism. I also want to thank our communities, partners, representative bodies, Commissioners and Welsh Government colleagues for their support, challenge and collaboration as we continue our improvement journey.
“We must maintain momentum. Our focus must remain on delivering meaningful, sustainable improvement; using data and evidence to guide our decisions; listening to our staff and communities.”
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