As Halloween and Bonfire Night approach, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) is launching its annual Op Bang campaign to tackle the surge in fire-related incidents and antisocial behaviour that typically occur between October 25th and November 11th.
This period, while celebrated by many, represents one of the most demanding times of the year for fire crews. SWFRS sees a significant increase in deliberately set fires, misuse of fireworks, and attacks on emergency responders – placing both communities and firefighters at serious risk.
“Our firefighters are here to protect and serve over 1.6 million people across South Wales,” said Mike Hill, member of the Service’s Arson Reduction Team. “But during Op Bang, we face not only dangerous incidents, but also abuse. We want the public to understand that we work to protect them, and we’re trying to educate people around prevention. We treat people with respect, and would like to ask for the same in return.”
Statistics show that over 18% of the total number of attacks on crews in 2024 were recorded in this period alone, with the number of incidents doubling from 2023 to 2024. Firefighters have reported verbal abuse, physical threats, and being attacked while responding to incidents.
During the 2024 Op Bang period, Cardiff, Caerphilly, Aberbargoed, and Duffryn stations saw a significant increase in deliberate fire setting; with refuse container and road vehicle fires rising substantially.
The Service is working to reduce incidents of deliberately set fires, raise awareness of fire risks linked to bonfires, fireworks, and antisocial behaviour, encourage safe and respectful celebrations, demonstrate the real challenges faced by fire crews using current data and reinforce that attacks on firefighters are not acceptable.
SWFRS is calling on residents to support their local fire crews and help ensure that Halloween and Bonfire Night remain safe and enjoyable for all, by celebrating safely and attending community-managed celebrations where possible, reporting antisocial behaviour through the appropriate channels, and respecting our communities, environment and emergency responders.
