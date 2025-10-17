Half term fun begins this weekend at Big Pit mining museum in Blaenavon with a rich seam of storytelling, mask making and underground tours to make for a spooky Halloween holiday week.
Mystical Mines Supernatural Storytelling kicks of the events with an opportunity to make a Fantasy Folklore Map of Wales discovering mischievous mermaids, ancient toads, cursed boars and of course, dragons!
In the Coblynnau of Big Pit children can make their very own ‘Coblyn’ (Goblin) mask ready for Halloween, pick up a free Coblyn Trail to explore Big Pit an uncover traces of these mining goblins, plus get their ghoulish groove on at a Coblyn Ball.
In addition Big Pit’s Underground Tour will be FREE for visitors all weekend.
