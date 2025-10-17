Caesar writes, “Throughout Gaul, there are two classes of men of some dignity and importance. One of the two classes is that of the Druids, the other that of the knights. The Druids are concerned with the worship of the gods, look after public and private sacrifice, and expound religious matters. A large number of young men flock to them for training and hold them in high honour. For they, have the right to decide nearly all public and private disputes, and they also pass judgment and decide rewards and penalties in criminal and murder cases and in disputes concerning legacies and boundaries.