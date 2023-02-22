The mayor’s charity dinner and auction will be taking this Friday at the Kings Arms Hotel. Due to the incredible lots donated from local businesses, restaurants and artists, Abergavenny Town Council have decided to create an auction catalogue for people who would like to put in a silent bid.
This means that people who are not attending the event will be able to email their bids, and not miss out.
The lots include everthing from limited edition prints by local artists, to gift vouchers from businesses and local restaurants, perfumes and beauty sets.
One of the most sought after items is likely to be local artist Jeremy Thomas’s print of Abergavenny, which he has confirmed is a “one-off”.
Jeremy originally created fifteen prints and when asked him to do more, however he declined. A spokesperson from Abergavenny Town Council said: “Jeremy’s prints are very sought after and this maybe the one opportunity to get your hands on it. They are quite special, he manages to capture Abergavenny in a way that you have never quite seen before.”
for a catalogue, contact the town council on 01873 735820.