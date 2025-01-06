Mr Evans said:“I must pay tribute to the paramedics and technicians who are completely frustrated by what is going on. Being a paramedic is a vocation, not just a job, for them. They want to be out on the road, offering emergency assistance to people and then getting them into hospital for further care. Instead, they are being forced to sit parked up for hours, with patients in the back of their vehicles unable to hand the over to get the care they need because the hospitals cannot accept them.