A fresh warning of snow and ice has been issued as temperatures drop once again today.
Snow, ice and very heavy rain caused problems over the weekend and now the country is set to face a further round of snow.
A yellow warning for snow and ice comes into effect at 5pm today and will stay in place until 10am on Tuesday with the Met Office warning of increased travel times, icy roads and possibly some injuries from slips and falls.
"Icy stretches are expected to develop this evening, due to ongoing wet surfaces following earlier rain and in places snow melt.
“Frequent sleet or snow showers are also expected to affect Wales and parts of northwest England this evening, moving into southwest England, the Midlands and parts of southern England in the early hours of Tuesday.
"In addition to the ice, these are likely to produce snow accumulations of a few cm above 200 metres, with a small chance of greater than 5 cm above 200 metres in Wales. The heaviest snow showers may also produce temporary accumulations of 0-2 cm at low levels."