An employment agreement has exceeded its target for recruiting healthcare workers from India.
The Welsh Government outlined a commitment to recruit 250 qualified healthcare workers from India as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kerala Government earlier this year.
The recruitment drive has outperformed that goal, with just over 300 healthcare workers taking up positions across all of Wales’ health boards and the Velindre University NHS Trust. Further recruitment is due to take place next year.
The commitment was made as part of Wales in India, a year-long series of events to improve economic, educational, artistic and sporting ties between the two nations.
Sharoon Kolickatharayil Nowshad, 24, had long held ambitions to move to Wales and work as a nurse, inspired by his uncle Siji Salimkutty who began working in the Welsh NHS in 2004.
Since arriving in Wales and beginning his job with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Sharoon said he has reunited with his family and appreciated the kindness shown by his new colleagues.
“I was really excited to work in the NHS” Sharoon said. “It’s always been my ambition to contribute to society, and now I get to do that here in Wales.
“Everything moved quickly once I saw the opportunity to apply, and I’m proud to work for the NHS. I tell my family and friends that it feels great to help people when they need it the most.
“When you work for the NHS, it’s not just a job or salary. It’s a great life. You feel proud knowing you’ve supported and helped others.
“The NHS has given us a great opportunity and we should always work sincerely because we love our jobs. There are lots of opportunities to advance your career, your colleagues always support you and there’s a great support network.”
Sharoon said he hopes to continue his career in the Welsh NHS by progressing to become an Advanced Nurse Practitioner.
He added: “People in Wales are so kind, they always make time for us, whether that’s at work or at home.
“I would encourage anyone thinking of coming to Wales not to hesitate and to apply, it’s the best decision I've made.”
Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said: “Alongside continued investment in training healthcare staff in Wales, international recruitment has always been one of the ways we can help address NHS workforce vacancies.
“India and Kerala in particular has a fantastic record in training doctors and nurses. We are grateful for the commitment to delivering high-quality care our new NHS recruits have shown.
“The contribution of these healthcare workers is already being felt across our NHS and it’s wonderful to see them settling into happy lives in Wales.”
Wales in India was launched on St David’s Day, March 1, by the then First Minister Mark Drakeford and Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan, beginning a year of events and cultural engagements to strengthen links between the two nations.