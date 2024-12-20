We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

Check out these dashing dandies. You can almost smell the leather, taste the brylcreem, and hear the roar of their iron horses. Yes indeed ladies and gentlemen it's Abergavenny’s very own Marlon Brando Appreciation Society. Only joking, the ‘wild ones’ featured in this pic from the archives are none other than assorted members of the Abergavenny Auto Club who decided to float their boat at the town’s 1955 Carnival.Back in the day, the Carnival was a mighty big thing and these likely lads were keen to make a splash in an effortlessly cool Steve McQueen type of way. ( Pic supplied )

We’re on the buses for our trip down memory road with this pic. Check out those lovely old transporters all lined up in Abergavenny’s Frogmore Street like mother’s best china. Of course, if anyone dared park in this spot years later they’d have an army of red-faced and irate taxi drivers moaning about people taking liberties and parking in the designated taxi rank area. It’s since become largely pedestrianised so you won’t find much four-wheel action in this spot anymore. Yet way back when, and we’re talking about the mid-1930s, the number of motor cars on the roads was a lot fewer than they are today. Motor may have become the new king by then, but horse-drawn vehicles were still found here, there, and everywhere, and there were only about just over a million private cars in use on Britain’s highways and byways. This meant that buses were all the rage and private chariots or taxis, as we now know them, were out of the reach of most people’s pockets. ( Pic supplied )