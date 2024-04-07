This morning in Abergavenny, expect a temperature of 9°C.
There will be scattered showers, so remember to carry an umbrella if you're stepping out.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will remain constant at 9°C.
Rain will continue, so it's advisable to plan your day accordingly.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will slightly increase to 10°C.
Scattered showers will still be present, but they will be less intense than today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will drop to 9°C.
The rain will continue, so it's still a good idea to keep your umbrella handy.
Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the temperature will fluctuate between 6°C and 9°C.
Expect scattered showers throughout the week.
Despite the rain, the temperature will remain fairly constant at 9°C.
So, keep your raincoat at the ready and enjoy the cool, rainy days ahead.
