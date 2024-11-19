This morning in Abergavenny, expect heavy snow with a temperature of 2°C, feeling colder due to the wind chill.
By the afternoon, the snow will give way to mist, maintaining a steady temperature of 2°C throughout the day.
Tomorrow morning will bring a change, with sunny skies and a slight increase in temperature to 3°C.
The afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sun, keeping the temperature consistent at 3°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be a noticeable improvement from today, with maximum temperatures reaching 3°C.
Over the next few days, the trend will shift towards sunny weather.
Temperatures will gradually rise, starting from a cool 3°C in the early hours and reaching up to 5°C by midday.
This pattern of sunny weather and slowly increasing temperatures will provide a brief respite from the recent snow and mist.
