Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have closed their June 19-20 sale for entries a little early due to the high level of consignments - which means the sale is now full and ready for lotting. After laying out everything in a neat and tidy manner the team will photograph all the lots (often ending up with around three to four thousand images) and then the completed catalogue will be uploaded on June 13.
This gives buyers a chance to browse online before coming to the viewing on June 17-18 from 10am to 5pm. There is also additional viewing on the mornings of the sales between 9am and 10am, with the sales starting at 10am prompt both days. Of course many buyers no longer bother to come to the viewing – relying instead on the catalogue descriptions and illustrations. This is ideal for many buyers who live too far away, work full time or are just too busy to get to the saleroom.
The coin section of the sale features a large number of gold coins which are proving very popular at the moment with both buyers and sellers. From gold sovereigns selling for around £500/£550 each to some seriously large solid gold £10 coins estimated at £7,000 to £8,000 there is a choice of single antique coins to limited edition proof sets. For example a Hatton’s - 2023 Nelson Tribute Sovereign Proof Set is estimated at £750 to £1,000 whilst a single St George & The Dragon gold £5 proof coin is expected to make £2,000 to £2,500. The sale also includes a broad range of silver coins from proof sets to early hammered coins.
A wide selection of topographical postcards in the sale are also bound to be popular – although not nearly as valuable as the gold and silver coins! A collection of postcards relating to the Forest of Dean, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire are obviously going to get local collectors interested.
However another large collection of cards grouped by county will attract online bidders from those particular areas. Subjects include Post Offices, Pubs, Railway Stations and early forms of transport such as trams and trolley buses. One unusual Bristol postcard circa 1910 shows a long distance walker C W Allen advertising Bovril – apparently the secret of his success!
The jewellery section of the sale is of particular note and includes a lovely choice of beautiful and interesting antique and modern jewellery ranging in price from £10 to £8,000.
An attractive 9ct gold and enamel flying pheasant brooch is estimated at £120/£180 and comes with its original box and receipt, whilst an 18ct solid gold and enamel tortoise brooch is actually ‘winning the race’ with an estimate of £1,000/£1,500.
Apparently, pearls are finally coming back into fashion and a lovely lustrous antique single graduated string features a beautiful emerald and diamond set clasp. Estimated at just £200/£400 it might be a good idea to snap them up before the price increases. An extensive range of fine diamond set jewellery includes a choice of pendants, rings and brooches which should excite both private and trade buyers. In contrast several items of Georgian mourning jewellery and a Georgian bloodstone set seal ring will more likely be sought after by specialist collectors.
Other jewellery includes an unusual Norwegian faceted topaz ring and a pretty silver and enamel bracelet by Ivor Holth. An interesting Bronze Age high grade gold crossover ring (which is amazingly bright and in excellent condition) is estimated at £600/£800.
The furniture section of the sale includes a wide selection of upholstered furniture as well as a lovely antique pine dresser. Three items of visually impressive antique Chinese furniture include an early red lacquer long and low sideboard - which could transform a room with its cool understated look. A tall handsome Chinese black lacquer cabinet also has strong appeal with its contrasting ornate gilt handles and interior full of tiny drawers.
The ceramics section includes an extensive range of decorative jugs, tea services, vases etc as well as some classic antiques such as a pair of 19th century Berlin porcelain plates painted with birds estimated at £100/£150 and a diverse collection of beautiful Victorian tea and dinnerware.
There is an excellent selection of antiquarian and collectable books including a First Edition of Psycho by Robert Bloch published in 1959 and estimated at £150/£200. A large selection of local history books on The Forest of Dean should also be popular along with other topographical and historical interest books.
Smiths will be inviting entries for the August sale by appointment from June 25. The sale includes the usual wide range of antiques and collectables as well as a special section for antique and vintage collectable toys. For an appointment please telephone 01531 821776 or for further information please visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
