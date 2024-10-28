Some of the most valuable entries can be found in the jewellery section with an extensive choice of fine diamond set jewellery - such as a stunning three stone 3ct diamond ring estimated at £5,800/£6,500 and a pair of 2.7ct diamond stud earrings estimated at £4,500/£5,500. A full selection of other jewellery includes antique and modern pieces in both gold and silver and set with opals, rubies, sapphires, emeralds, amber etc. With prices ranging from £10 for a box of vintage costume jewellery to £6,000 for a fabulous emerald and diamond ring – there should be something suitable to slip into everyone’s Christmas stocking! In fact Smiths have now had so many jewellery entries for this sale they have had to completely reorganize all the silver and jewellery cabinets in order to accommodate it all.