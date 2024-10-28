Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent are putting the finishing touches to their forthcoming sale catalogue which will be available online from November 1. The two day sale on November 7-8 includes over thirteen hundred lots of antiques and collectables and also features a special ‘Pre-Christmas’ selection of Silver, Gold & Jewellery. Other sections of the sale include ceramics, glass, furniture, paintings and a wide range of interesting collectables such as antique toys, vintage fashion, treen, books and so forth.
Some of the most valuable entries can be found in the jewellery section with an extensive choice of fine diamond set jewellery - such as a stunning three stone 3ct diamond ring estimated at £5,800/£6,500 and a pair of 2.7ct diamond stud earrings estimated at £4,500/£5,500. A full selection of other jewellery includes antique and modern pieces in both gold and silver and set with opals, rubies, sapphires, emeralds, amber etc. With prices ranging from £10 for a box of vintage costume jewellery to £6,000 for a fabulous emerald and diamond ring – there should be something suitable to slip into everyone’s Christmas stocking! In fact Smiths have now had so many jewellery entries for this sale they have had to completely reorganize all the silver and jewellery cabinets in order to accommodate it all.
The silver section is also bulging with a vast selection of potential gifts such as photograph frames, spirit flasks and perfume bottles as well as tableware and many small collectables. One of the final entries to the sale was a solid silver British Horse Society sculpture by Laura Mckean entitled ‘Playing Up’. It comes complete with it’s original certificate and box and is estimated at £300/£500.
Moving across the saleroom to the collectables shelves one can find a wonderful assortment of charming rustic items such as carved wooden decoy ducks and a lovely George III pear form tea caddy. Other collectables which can prove very popular with online buyers include fountain pens, vintage toys and even old scientific instruments such as a vintage Omega stopwatch estimated at £80/£120.
An early 20th century Shell Oil enamel advertising sign is a great gift for a Motoring enthusiast, whilst a pair of WWII RAF flying goggles in original box might be just the thing for an aviation addict. In contrast a beautiful large Cornish Arts & Crafts copper plate embossed with dolphins is bound to have a wide appeal to ‘arty types’ and leave its £100/£150 estimate far behind.
The furniture section is a real treasure trove of eclectic items perfect for adding interest and character to your home interiors. From Persian rugs, dinner gongs, vintage G plan occasional tables, carved wood settles and steamer trunks you can be sure to find a real mix of quirky items to suit all tastes.
A large country house in Herefordshire has supplied some of the more traditional antique pieces such as a very impressive Regency carved settee, a fine George III serpentine sideboard and an 18th century Italian painted commode chest. Sold with a similar 18th century Italian settee frame and three chairs, they were acquired by the family on their Grand Tour of Europe. Although they are all in poor condition, they could very well be the top selling lots of the day if favoured by the furniture trade. A large and handsome Victorian Scotch chest provides an impressive amount of storage - including a special drawer for your hats! Whilst a selection of dining chairs and other seating furniture could prove essential if you are entertaining this Christmas.
The ceramics and glass sections of the sale are also great places to find Christmas gifts with a wide selection of decorative ceramics and coloured glass as well as a large number of useful dinner services. A fun Mason’s ‘Christmas Scenes’ dinner service should prove very popular and could even become a family heirloom for future generations.
Smiths Auctions will be open for viewing on Tuesday and Wednesday November 5-6 between 10am-5pm as well as 9am-10am on the morning of the sales. The fully illustrated online catalogue provides a great opportunity for those who don’t have much time - and even an opportunity to make a few loud hints for those who ‘need a bit of guidance. The catalogue is available at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk or telephone 01531 821776 for further information.